’60s and ’70s Music Legend Dies After Recent Struggle With Heart Failure: Chuck Negron Was 83

Chuck Negron, a founding member of Three Dog Night whose lead vocals powered classics like “Joy To The World,” “One,” “Easy To Be Hard,” and “An Old Fashioned Love Song,” died Monday at the age of 83.

The musician died “peacefully” of complications from heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease while surrounded by “his loving family” at his home in Studio City, Calif., according to his publicist.

American singer Chuck Negron performing with American rock group Three Dog Night at the Sundown, Edmonton, London, 6th October 1972. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Born Charles Negron II on June 8, 1942, Negron grew up in the Bronx, singing in doo-wop groups from an early age. After playing basketball for Allan Hancock College and California State University, Negron continued to explore his musical career in Los Angeles.

In 1967, he joined Danny Hutton and Cory Wells to form Three Dog Night, and the trio became one of the top rock acts of the late 1960s and early ’70s, known for their out-of-the-box harmonies and cutting-edge production.

The band was eventually expanded to include guitarist Michael Allsup, as well as Jimmy Greenspoon, Joe Schermie, and Floyd Sneed. Hutton and Allsup are now the last living members of the original band, and they continue to tour together.

During the band’s quick ascension to the top, Negron developed a drug addiction, which, combined with other internal fractures in the group, led to its dissolution in 1976. Negron continued to struggle with addiction, as he spent his fortune on drugs and ended up on Los Angeles’ Skid Row for a time.

UNITED STATES – OCTOBER 02: Photo of Chuck NEGRON and Cory WELLS and Danny HUTTON and THREE DOG NIGHT; Posed group portrait L-R Danny Hutton, Chuck Negron and Cory Wells (Photo by Jim McCrary/Redferns)

In 1991, Negron got sober after numerous rehabilitation attempts, and he went on to have a successful solo career, releasing seven albums between 1995 and 2017 including Am I Still In Your Heart?, Long Road Back and The Chuck Negron Story. In 1999, he released the memoir Three Dog Nightmare, detailing the ups and downs of his career and life.

Despite the chronic COPD Negron suffered for three decades leading up to his death, the musician continued to tour, and was “proud of his vocal abilities until his last shows,” according to his publicist. Negron stopped touring permanently when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, due to the risks of performing with his condition.

In his final months, Negron struggled with heart failure in addition to COPD. “Chuck Negron was a testament to never giving up – persevering through everything life throws at you, everything you may throw at yourself, and striving on,” his publicist attested.

Last year, Negron and fellow Three Dog Night founder Hutton met after decades of estrangement “in a timely effort to exchange apologies and bury the hatchet.”

Negron is survived by his wife Ami Albea Negron, his children Shaunti Negron Levick, Berry Oakley, Charles Negron III, Charlotte Negron, and Annabelle Negron, his brother Rene Negron, sister Denise Negron, his nine grandchildren, five nieces and two nephews, as well as his children’s mothers, Paula Servetti, Julia Negron, Robin Silna, and Kate Vernon.