50 Cent Throws More Shade at ‘Monster’ Wendy Williams on Instagram

The feud between 50 Cent and Wendy Williams isn’t cooling anytime soon. After weeks of back-and-forth comments, the rapper took his latest blow at the daytime talk show host when, on Friday, he called her a “monster when sharing a photo of Williams and comedian Tiffany Haddish on Instagram.

“Tiffany wait, there’s a monster on your shoulder don’t move,” he captioned the photo. “What ever you do don’t look to your left. LOL. Ugly mother–er.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, continued the attack in the comments section, writing, “Aww leave her alone 50 her husband left her and she a crack head . get the f– out of here.” In a second comment, he added, “Somebody call Ghostbusters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Aug 23, 2019 at 7:41pm PDT

The latest jab in their ongoing feud, which was first sparked after Williams continued to make him a topic of her Hot Topics segment on The Wendy Williams Show last year, came just days after 50 Cent kicked Williams out of his Tycoon Pool Party. At the time of the incident, he shared a video to his Instagram account.

“You can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me,” he wrote. “B– wait out side.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Aug 18, 2019 at 5:36pm PDT

Before that, the rapper had criticized Williams’ body after she attended NYC Pride in a form-fitting rainbow jumpsuit, writing that “this b– skipped leg day for 20 years.” The criticism was immediately met with backlash, with many slamming 50 Cent for body-shaming.

Speaking about the feud in a recent interview with Hollywood Life, a source close to the rapper said that he doesn’t regret any of his harsh comments.

“Fifty Cent has felt incredibly disrespected by Wendy Williams for years, so he has zero plans of ever stopping from making fun of her on social media,” the source said. “He has no regrets and doesn’t feel badly at all. He feels Wendy has come at him for years and years.”

“It’s partially in good fun because he knows it gets to her, but at the same time, Fifty is one to speak how he feels and he thinks she took things way too far for way too long. He knows people love a good laugh over this, too, which is all the more reason for him to keep digging on her,” the source added. “In 50’s eyes, this feud isn’t ending anytime soon until she issues a very public apology to him.”