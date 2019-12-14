50 Cent Slams Oprah and Alleges She’s Only ‘Targeting Black Men’ With ‘MeToo’ Documentary

Rapper 50 Cent complained about Oprah Winfrey‘s upcoming documentary about the #MeToo movement, accusing her of only targeting black men who have been accused of sexual assault, harassment and abuse. 50 Cent shared a photo of Winfrey with music mogul Russell Simmons, who was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017. He also published a post pointing out that black celebrities like Bill Cosby and R. Kelly have been jailed, while white celebrities Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein are not.

“I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men,” 50 Cent wrote. “No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just [Michael Jackson] and Russell Simmons this s— is sad. Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear [Michael Jackson] I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts. These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.”

Next, Fiddy shared a composite image with Cosby, Spacey, Jeffrey Epstein, President Donald Trump, Kelly and Weinstein. While Cosby and Kelly have “JAIL” written on their images, Epstein, Spacey and Weinstein have “WALK” written on theirs.

“You think Oprah don’t notice how this s— is playing out?” 50 Cent wrote.

Although 50 Cent claims Epstein is “free,” the financier was arrested on sex trafficking of minors charges in Florida and New York. He died in jail in August, and his death was ruled a suicide. A judge later dismissed the charges due to his death.

The Power executive producer also shared a screenshot of a headline from TMZ on his comments about Winfrey.

“I just want to know why she is only going after her own. When it’s clear the penalties have been far more extreme for African American men,” he added.

Winfrey and filmmakers Kirby Dirk and Amy Ziering are working on a documentary focusing on sexual assault in the music industry for Apple TV+, reports the New York Post. The film includes an interview with Drew Dixon, one of the women who accused Simmons of sexual misconduct. Simmons has denied the allegations.

Simmons responded to the news by sharing a photo from an interview he did with Winfrey, along with a lengthy message to her.

“Please note that ur producers said that this upcoming doc was to focus ONLY on 3 hand chosen women. I have refused to get in the mud with any accusers, but let’s acknowledge what i have shared,” Simmons wrote. “I have taken and passed nine 3-hour lie detector tests (taken for my daughters), that these stories have been passed on by CNN, NBC, BUZZFEED, NY POST, NY MAG, AND OTHERS. Now that you have reviewed the facts and you SHOULD have learned what I know; that these stories are UNUSABLE and that ‘hurt people hurt people.’”

Simmons claims he has evidence to prove he is innocent. He later wrote, “In closing, I am guilty of exploiting, supporting, and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but i have never been violent or forced myself on anyone. Still I am here to help support a necessary shift in power and consciousness. Let us get to work on uplifting humanity and put this moment and old narrative behind.”

The film does not have a title yet, but is slated to play at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. According to the Los Angeles Times, Dixon is the major subject in the film. The former Def Jam executive told the New York Times in December 2017 that she quit the label after Simmons allegedly raped her at his apartment in 1995.

