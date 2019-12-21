50 Cent Shuts Down Toys ‘R’ Us for Christmas, Buys Son Whatever He Wants

There are only two Toys ‘R’ Us locations in the entire country now and while the weekend before Christmas should be one of the store’s busiest ever, the Paramus, New Jersey store had one customer on Friday. Rapper 50 Cent shut down the store so his son, 7-year-old Sire, could get whatever he wanted. He even had the store temporarily re-branded as “Sire’s Toys ‘R’ Us.”

Sire had the entire store all to himself and was allowed to pick out anything he wanted to take home for Christmas, reports TMZ. The store was adorned with an illustration featuring Sire, above the store’s temporary name.

Sources told TMZ 50 Cent spent about $100,000 to rent out the store for the day. He also got Sire a special photo opportunity with Geoffrey the Giraffe.

Surprisingly, 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, did not post about his son’s special toy trip on Instagram. However, he did share a hilarious clip of a man dressed as Santa Claus he spotted driving down a highway.

“Oh yo I saw Sanda freezing on the highway,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption.

The New Jersey Toys ‘R’ Us opened at the Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall last month, as the first new store since the the company went bankrupt and closed every U.S. and U.K. store in 2018. The second store opened at The Galleria mall in Houston on Dec. 7. The company plans to add eight more locations by the end of the year.

Toys ‘R’ Us came out of bankruptcy in January 2019 with a whole new company, Tru Kids Brands, taking ownership of the name. In October, the company announced a holiday season partnership with Target, where parents can buy toys at ToysRUs.com, but the sales are completed at Target.com. Toys could also be picked up at Target stores.

Tru Kids Brands also teamed up with the grocery store chain Kroger, to open special “Geoffrey’s Toy Box” sections in 600 stores, reports WNEP.

As for 50 Cent, Sire is his son from a relationship with model Daphne Joy, and was born in September 2012. Sire got his first modeling contract at 2 years old, starring in photo shoots for Kidz Safe headphones. He reportedly earned $700,000 for the job.

50 Cent is also father to Marquise Jackson, his 22-year-old son with Shaniqua Thompkins.

The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper does not have a great relationship with Marquise. Last year, 50 Cent posted a comment on Instagrarm saying he “wouldn’t have a bad day” if Marquise was hit by a bus after Marquise posted a photo with his father’s rival, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, reports PEOPLE.

50 Cent has been working on his sixth studio album for years. He was most recently an executive producer on Starz’s Power and was recently seen in the movie Escape Plan: The Extractors.

Photo credit: Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty Images