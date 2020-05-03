50 Cent Reveals Painting of Himself as Mike Pence

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson had a very interesting surprise in store for his fans on Instagram recently. On Sunday, he posted a photo of a painting of himself portrayed as Mike Pence — yes, really. In addition to posting the snaps, he included some very choice words for the artist behind the image. As you might have guessed, the wild 50 Cent/Pence mural is truly something to behold.

The mural appears to showcase Pence, but his face is morphed by Jackson's. On Instagram, 50 Cent wrote alongside the snap, "This f—ing guy won’t stop, [shake my head] I guess i’m not wearing a mask because i’m tested frequently." He added, in a separate Instagram post, "wait how does this even happen, what is this guys problem with me. f—ing lunatic i need a drink." According to Billboard, murals, crafted by Melbourne-based graffiti artist Lushsux, featuring 50 Cent's likeness have appeared all over Australia. Not only has the rapper appeared as Pence, but portraits have also popped up featuring him as Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, and Post Malone, which is why he mentioned that the artist "won't stop" with the wild murals.

It's particularly interesting to see Jackson's likeness morphed with Pence's because of the rapper's thoughts regarding the Trump administration. In August of 2019, 50 Cent told the Daily Beast that he was offered a large sum of money to appear at Trump's January 2017 inauguration. But, he refused the offer for a very specific reason.

“He offered me a half-million just to come!” 50 Cent said. “I didn’t think that was a good move at that point. You find out that every dollar is not a good dollar, and how do you repair the damage that that does?” Elsewhere in his conversation with the publication, the conversation turned towards rapper A$AP Rocky, who received support from the president after he was placed in jail in Sweden following an alleged assault incident.

“He’s still the president of America at the present moment. You’re gonna help A$AP? Wait… this kid is from Harlem!” the rapper said, with a laugh. “This is more exciting than an Emmy or a Golden Globe. I would take the tweet, print it out, and have the little picture from Twitter go next to it and put it on the wall, because he’s talking specifically about me while he’s the president of America. We’re just living in a different climate right now. It’s crazy.”