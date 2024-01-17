50 Cent Says He's Giving up Sex

50 Cent says he's taking a vow of celibacy for 2024. The Power creator shared his plans for the new year in an Instagram post. In a recent Instagram post, the rapper turned television show creator, 48, shared an Instagram post where he revealed he was "practicing abstinence" this year. Real name Curtis Jackson, the mogul shared three photos alongside a cheeky caption. In the first image, he's cradling a cigar in a lounge while donning a suit and tie and sitting next to a glass of brown liquor. In the second, his cigar is in his mouth and his blazer is over his shoulder where he shows off a flossy watch. In the final photo, he's seen back in his full suit, sipping on a cocktail. "My new idea is so big, I don't have time to be distracted I'm practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he wrote while tagging the liquor brands he owns.

50 has been in the news a lot as of late amid the allegations surrounding his nemesis, Sean "Diddy" Combs. The Bad Boy Records Founder was accused by his longtime ex-girlfriend of sexual and physical abuse, and sex trafficking, detailed in a 30+ page lawsuit. Diddy denied the claims, but settled just a day after the suit was filed. None of his peers have come to his defense on a public platform. After the lawsuit, several other women, listed as Jane Does, came forward with similar lawsuits of rape and sexual misconduct. Those lawsuits are still ongoing, but he vehemently denies the allegations as well. He's since lost major brand deals, and his clothing line, Sean John, has been pulled from Macy's.

A reckoning of sorts seems to be happening in hip-hop. And 50 is seemingly on the side of the victims, at least in Diddy's case. He announced that he'd produce a documentary featuring survivors of Diddy's alleged abuse titled Surviving Diddy, a reference to the bombshell Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly.