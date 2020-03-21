50 Cent Weighs in After Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Press Conference With His Own Hilarious Observation

Rapper 50 Cent provided an expletive-filled response to President Donald Trump‘s latest press conference on the coronavirus outbreak. The Power executive producer zeroed in on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s facepalm when Trump jokingly introduced Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as being from the “Deep State Department.” Fauci’s response to the comment was hard to ignore, especially as the respected doctor has told people to keep their hands away from their faces during the outbreak.

“Man we all f— up look at the doctor face when TRUMP [talks],” 50 Cent wrote, along with a video of the moment. “F— it we all dead. LOL.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a position he has held since 1984. He is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and is considered the U.S.’ top expert on infectious diseases. He has been unavoidable on television during the outbreak and spoke during Friday’s press briefing.

man we all fucked up look at the doctor face when TRUMP 😆😆😆😆😆fuck it we all dead. LOL pic.twitter.com/lUi0gWigBa — 50cent (@50cent) March 20, 2020

On Friday, Fauci and Trump’s opinions diverged on the topic of hydroxychloroquine, a drug being tested by the Food and Drug Administration. Trump referred to the anti-malarial drug as a “game-changer” in the fight against the coronavirus, but Fauci insisted it needs more testing.

“I am a fan of that [drug] and we’ll see what happens,” Trump said, reports the New York Post. “I have seen things that are impressive. We’ll see. We’ll know soon. When you get to safety, this is prescribed for many years for people to combat malaria, which was a big problem.”

“Everybody knows the level of the negatives and positives, but I will say that I am positive when it comes to particularly one of these drugs,” Trump added. “We’ll see how it works. I am not saying it will but I think that people may be surprised. It is a game-changer. We’ll know very soon.”

Fauci said scientists are still not sure “whether it’s safe,” adding, “I like to prove things first.”

Before the press conference, Fauci went on The Today Show, where he told Savannah Guthrie he believed people could be asked to continue social distancing for several weeks. He did not see the crisis suddenly ending within the next few weeks.

“If you look at the trajectory of the curves of outbreaks and other areas, at least going to be several weeks,” he said. “I cannot see that all of a sudden, next week or two weeks from now it’s going to be over. I don’t think there’s a chance of that. I think it’s going to be several weeks.”

Earlier this week, Trump predicted the outbreak would continue through July or August. The White House did release national guidelines on Tuesday, but they only covered 15 days. The guidelines included staying home from work if you feel sick, staying home if you are an older poerson or someone with an underlying medical condition, not going on unnecessary trips and avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people.

Photo credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images