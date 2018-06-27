50 Cent Mocks Terry Crews for Sexual Assault in New Instagram Post

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, 50 Cent mocked Terry Crews for his alleged sexual assault incident, the same day Crews gave a powerful statement in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on behalf of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights.

The rapper took to Instagram to troll Crews on Tuesday by posting an inaccurate meme of the actor’s case. The post features two photos of Crews, one with the words “I got raped” and “My wife just watched,” and the other with the words “Gym time.”

In the caption, 50 wrote, “LOL What the f— is going on out here man? Terry: I froze in fear, they would have had to take me to jail.” He added his catch phrase, “get the strap.”

See a screenshot of the now-deleted post above.

Many noticed Russell Simmons’ laughing emoji comment. Simmons himself has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women and is a close friend of Adam Venit, the talent agent Crews accused last year of sexually assaulting him.

After catching flack on social media, 50 posted even more jokes about Crews, sharing a follow-up screenshot from the actor’s role in Friday After Next.

“LOL. GET THE F— OUTTA HERE, you not doing this to me. LOL,” he wrote, adding, “get the strap” once again. That post has also been deleted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Crews gave a powerful testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about his alleged incident on behalf of the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights. During his statement, he opened up about the backlash he’s endured for speaking out, including getting cut from the upcoming Expendables franchise.

shit like this is the reason men don’t come forward as victims of sexual assault often. 50 Cent is publicly mocking Terry Crews, allowing Russell Simmons (friends with Crews’ abuser who tried to get him to drop the charges) to openly laugh at him. pic.twitter.com/J16TUvDUYi — wesley (@wslymcln) June 26, 2018

“What he was effectively telling me while he held my genitals in his hands was that he held the power, was that he had control,” Crews said, according to Vibe. “This is how toxic masculinity permeates the culture. One man’s horseplay is one man’s humiliation. I know the shame associated with assault, it happened to me.”

“I am honored to use my platform and story to help create additional civil rights protections for survivors across the nation under the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights,” he added.

When asked by a TMZ reporter Wednesday about 50 Cent’s social media posts, Crews responded, “I love 50 Cent, man. I listen to him when I’m working out. And that’s the deal. I love him…I prove that size doesn’t matter when it comes to sexual assault.”

In March, prosecutors decided not to go forward with Crews’ lawsuit against Venit, claiming the incident fell under the statute of limitations. Crews filed a police report about the alleged February 2016 assault in November 2017. In his December lawsuit, Crews details that Venit “viciously grabbed Crews’ penis and testicles so hard that it caused Crews immediate pain in a blatant and unprovoked sexual assault.”

Both Venit and WME, the talent agency Venit works for, have denied the allegations.

