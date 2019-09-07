50 Cent Goes After Michael Jackson With Explicit Comments

Rapper 50 Cent became tied up in another celebrity feud this week when he took on Michael Jackson and his daughter, Paris. The Power star stirred up trouble on Instagram, beginning with a clip of Chris Brown taking the stage. The singer came out with a flurry of flips and handsprings, which 50 Cent implied were more impressive than anything Michael ever pulled off.

“All I’m saying is I never seen MJ come out like this,” he wrote with a wide-eyed emoji and a shrug emoji.

The post garnered well over a million views, and it stirred up a huge controversy in the comments. One of the top replies came from Paris.

“Superbowl 1993. True legends don’t need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention,” she commented. “Stillness, my friend. Stillness. More power in stillness than you can probably understand.”

This was a rare remark from Paris, who usually avoids arguing about her father’s legacy. In this case, she may have picked the wrong fight, as 50 Cent is notorious for creating drama and often taking it too far.

In a now-deleted post, the rapper posted a screenshot of an article covering his post and Paris’s clapback. He addressed Paris in the caption, referencing the accounts of child sexual abuse against her father.

“Why am I the bad guy, I understand how you feel Paris, but does anyone care about how the little boys butts feels,” he asked.

The rapper was referring to years of accumulated allegations against Michael, both before and after his passing in 2009. The Prince of Pop went to court over child molestation allegations twice in his life. This year, those stories resurfaced in Leaving Neverland, an HBO documentary starring two of his accusers.

So far, Paris has not responded to 50 Cent’s comeback, and the rapper has deleted his post, showing no signs of going after her again. Paris has always done her best to avoid talking about the allegations against her father, and often tries not to address him in general. With the conversation turning so quickly in that direction, it is easy to see why.

Meanwhile, many commenters also took issue with 50 Cent’s apparent support of Brown. The rapper praised Brown’s dance moves without mentioning his domestic assault against Rihanna and his alleged attacks on other women. Some found this to be an unfair double standard.

“All I’m saying is I never seen Michael beat up a woman,” one person wrote. “And dude… seriously?”

