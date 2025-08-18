31-Year-Old Actress Dies of Stomach Cancer: RIP to Kang Seo-ha

Korean actress Kang Seo-ha, who appeared in K-dramas including Heart Surgeons and First Love Again, died last month due to stomach cancer. She was 31.

Soompi reported her death on July 14, a day after the actress’ loved one shared an emotional tribute to her on Instagram, which was also shared to Kang’s profile.

“I still can’t believe it, unnie. Even while enduring such immense pain, you worried about those around you and about me,” read the caption of the video montage of memories with Kang, written in Korean and translated. “Even though you couldn’t eat for months, you insisted on paying for my meals with your own card and never let me skip a meal.”

They continued, “My angel, who left us far too soon. Even as you endured everything with painkillers, you said you were grateful that it wasn’t worse, and I felt truly ashamed. My dear sister, you went through so much. I hope you are only happy and free from pain where you are now!”

Kang, who graduated from the Korea National University of Arts’ School of Drama, had her first breakthrough moment in the industry in the music video for Brave Guys’ “Getting Farther Away,” and she would go on to appear in several popular K-dramas, including Schoolgirl Detectives, First Love Again, Through the Waves, Assembly, The Flower in Prison and Heart Surgeons.

Kang recently completed work on the yet-to-be-released film Mangnaein, according to GMA News Online.