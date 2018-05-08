2018 Met Gala: See Kylie Jenner’s Dress That Flows for Days

The 2018 Met Gala took place this week, and Kylie Jenner attended wearing a black dress that flowed for days.

Other celebrities who attended the Met Gala this year included Rihanna, Ashley Graham, Cara Delevingne, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, and George Clooney and his wife Amal, among others.

While there were some incredibly well-dressed stars, as well as some not-so-well-dressed, Jenner specifically stood out in her long, flowing gown.

Scroll down to see pictures of the Keeping up with the Kardashians personality in her 2018 Met Gala ensemble, as well as some behind-the-scenes and throwback images as well!

Kylie Jenner 2018 Met Gala Dress

Jenner’s stunning gown appears to have been designed by renowned fashion designer Alexander Wang.

In one of the photos, she included a caption that was simply a hagtag of his name.

Kylie Jenner 2018 Met Gala Dress Cont.

Further fueling speculation that Wang was the designer of Jenner’s gown, she also tagged his Instagram account, and her leggings underneath the gown bore his moniker. He also appears in the above -right photo alongside her.

That post included a caption that read, “about last night…“

Kylie Jenner 2018 Met Gala Dress Cont.

Jenner’s gown appears to be very basic at first glance, but is really quite a fascinatingly complex outfit.

It has a high back, then dips low in the front, and has a section that covers her chest like a bra, revealing a bit of skin in her midsection and lot of upper-chest.

Kylie Jenner 2018 Met Gala Dress Cont.

The whole thing comes together in the long train that trails behind her, which can be seen slinking down the stairs in the photo above.

Luckily, Wang also appears to have designed a slit in the front, so that Jenner can get around easily.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, 2018 Met Gala

Jenner did not attend the big Gala alone, as she had her boyfriend Travis Scott by her side.

As has been widely reported, earlier this year Jenner gave birth to the couples first child, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, 2018 Met Gala Cont.

Scott look quite dapper in his outfit as well. He donned a Military-esque getup, complete with a low-collar jacket.

The “goosebumps” rapper’s outfit also sported a leather sash, belt, and what appears to be a pair of wholecut-style shoes.

Kylie Jenner Pre-2018 Met Gala

In addition to her 2018 Met Gala photos, Jenner also shared some pre-event snaps as well.

One of those photos featured a topless Jenner wearing only a towel and appearing to be preparing for the night.

Kylie Jenner Pre-2018 Met Gala Cont.

In another photo, Jenner was seen spending time running around the city in a green one-piece outfit.

The outfit was a similar to coveralls, but had a tube-top-style section at the top, allowing the cosmetics business mogul to show off her arms.

Kylie Jenner 2017 Met Gala Throwback

Jenner did not just share photos of her time at the 2018 Met Gala.

She also shared some throwback images from when she attended the Gala solo in 2017.

Kylie Jenner 2017 Met Gala Throwback Cont.

last year #mood

Finally, Kylie also shared a video of her time at the 2017 Met Gala, which featured a barrage of flash photography and screaming fans.

The then-19-year-old donned a nude-colored outfit, fitted with an interesting floral pattern at that event.

There’s no telling what Jenner may wear to the 2019 Met Gala, but fans can be sure it will be memorable.