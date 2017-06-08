Watch: 2017 CMT Awards Breaks Our Hearts With All-Star Gregg Allman Tribute Featuring Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley

This year’s CMT Awards opened with a beautiful, but heartbreaking tribute to one of country music’s biggest legends, Gregg Allman.

The special tribute performance featured Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley singing “Midnight Rider” alongside guitarist Derek Trucks, a former member of the Allman Brothers Band.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tribute was simple, but was done in true country fashion. The famous country singers did the late Greg Allman proud with their performance.

Allman tragically passed away on May 27 after losing his battle with liver cancer at age 69.

“Gregg Allman and The Allman Brothers Band helped create the bedrock foundation of modern southern music,” said CMT President Brian Philips. “Over the weekend following his death, CMT’s most important artists reached out to see how we might honor Gregg at our Awards. This tribute will celebrate Gregg Allman’s soul, charisma and enduring artistry. ‘The Road Goes on Forever,’ indeed.”