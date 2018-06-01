’13 Reasons Why’ Star Ross Butler Reportedly Sued For Attempted Murder Charges

13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler is at the center of a controversy surrounding the late Kurt Cobain’s guitar, with Butler and two other men reportedly being sued for attempted murder in a bid to steal the instrument.

Isaiah Silva, the ex-husband of Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean Cobain, is suing Bean Cobain’s mother, Courtney Love, her manager Sam Lutfi, private investigator, John Nazarian, musician Michael Schenk and Butler among others for “conspiring to kill him with the intent of stealing the Nirvana frontman’s guitar,” People reports.

As part of his divorce settlement with Bean Cobain, Silva kept the 1959 Martin guitar that Cobain played during his 1993 MTV Unplugged performance, with the guitar being the group’s reported target. Cobain died the year after the performance by suicide.

According to a copy of the civil complaint, Silva is also alleging that the group engaged in burglary, robbery, sexual battery, kidnapping, attempted murder, criminal threats, false imprisonment, extortion, stalking intentional infliction of emotional distress and trespass in their effort to obtain the instrument.

TMZ reports that Silva is claiming that Lufti and two other men broke into his West Hollywood home and burgled, assaulted and attempted to kill him, along with injuring his mother.

Silva also alleges that Lutfi delivered “narcotics and illicit benzodiazepines” to Bean Cobain.

“The primary objective of their conspiracy was to locate and take possession of a guitar believed to be worth millions of dollars, which was gifted to Silva, by [Frances], on January 8, 2014, six months prior to their June 29, 2014 marriage,” the documents allege, according to Us Weekly.

A source said that on Wednesday, May 31, Bean Cobain “forfeited her late father’s guitar to Isaiah in hopes he would just go away but unfortunately that failed,” adding that Cobain “would not want this and Courtney will not allow any of it.”

The source added, “Frances and the family are prepared to fight with a fury of unprecedented legal force and they will prevail.”

