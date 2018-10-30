10 Best Celebrity Couples Halloween Costumes of All-Time

When it comes to Halloween, few do it better than famous couples, many of whom make a living portraying characters onscreen or onstage. Whether you’re still looking for costume inspiration or simply want to re-live Halloweens past, check out these best celebrity couples’ Halloween costumes of all time.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson as Daenarys Targaryen & Khal Drago

Who can forget when Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson dressed as legendary Game of Thrones characters Daenerys and Khal Drogo, clad in furry armor, intricate wings and tattoo detailing? The outing occurred in the height of Kardashian’s pregnancy speculation in 2017, with many wondering if the reports were false, as she appeared to have no baby bump whatsoever.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pregnancy speculation turned out to be spot-on, however, as Kardashian announced a month later that she and Thompson were expecting a baby, who they eventually welcomed in April 2018.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren as ‘The Incredibles’

Throwing it back to 2012, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren dressed as Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl at Gwen Stefani’s Halloween party. They included their oldest daughter Honor, who was 4 at the time, dressing her up as one of the Incredible kids from the eponymous Pixar movie.

Alba told Wetpaint that Honor chose the family costumes. “She keeps changing her mind. She wanted to be Mary Weather [from Dexter’s Labratory] for a long time, but now I think she wants to be … someone superhero. Maybe from The Incredibles?” she said.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adam as Taco Belle

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams won Halloween this year when they went as Taco Belle — with Hyland as a life-size taco and Adams as Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

Hyland shared their costume on social media, writing, “The only thing better than Taco Bell… is Taco Belle.”

Adams also posted a candid shot of the night of Hyland smiling up at him, writing, “Find someone who looks at you the way Taco looks at Belle.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as avocado toast

NFL great Tom Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen spent Halloween 2017 as one of their favorite healthy foods — avocado toast. The mom of two sported a large piece of bread while the New England Patriots quarterback stood behind her in a giant avocado costume. Both grinned as they posed in their silly costumes.

“I just can’t resist an avocado !!” Bundchen wrote when she shared an image of their costumes on Instagram.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson as Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings

Last Halloween, Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson dressed as iconic country singers. While the former NFL player kept it traditional as Waylon Jennings in a wide-brimmed hat, shaggy black wig and costume beard, Simpson opted for the country music legend himself: Willie Nelson.

Simpson tied her long blonde hair into braided pigtails that mimicked Nelson’s signature locks and glued a gray beard onto her face. Add an American flag headband, paisley shirt and cowboy boots and Simpson was a bonafide Willie Nelson. In a nod to her role in the Dukes of Hazzard movie, which Nelson also appeared in, she flaunted her legs in a pair of Daisy Dukes.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum as ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Their marriage may not have stood the test of time, but their costumes sure did. Last year, just a few months before announcing their “loving separation,” Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan dressed as Sally and Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Decked out in full hair and makeup — and not to mention wardrobe — Dewan revealed that the costume was at their 4-year-old daughter Everly’s request.

“When your daughter asks for Sally and Jack, you give her Sally and Jack,” Dewan captioned a photo of them on social media.

Sadly, the two won’t be impressing fans with a couples’ costume this year, as they separated in April and Dewan officially filed for divorce this month.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey as ‘Frozen’

Nick and Vanessa Lachey went full-force in Halloween 2016 with an entire family-sized Frozen costume. The 98 Degrees singer went as Kristoff while the actress and TV personality donned an Anna costume. Their daughter Brooklyn, who was 22 months at the time, wore an Elsa costume, while 4-year-old Camden went as Olaf. Had baby Phoenix been around yet, Nick and Vanessa surely would have included him in the epic costume.

“Happy ‘Frozen’ Halloween! Love, The Lacheys,” Vanessa captioned her Instagram post.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as ‘Trolls’

When Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s son Silas was just 18 months old in 2016, the family of three dressed up together as characters from DreamWorks’ Trolls, which Timberlake starred in.

The pop singer went as Branch, while Silas went as “Lil Branch” and Biel went as Princess Poppy.

“When you make your whole family dress up as the characters from the movie you’re in but your wife secretly loves it and your son won’t keep his troll wig on,” Timberlake captioned an adorable photo of the trio.

Beyonce and Jay Z as Barbie and Ken

In yet another unforgettable costume from Halloween 2016, Beyoncé and Jay Z went as the original Barbie doll and Ken doll. Beyonce rocked the same black and white one-piece swimsuit as the original 1959 doll with her hair in a high pony. She also donned an oversized pink fur coat. Jay wore a tuxedo and large black wig while their daughter, Blue Ivy, posed in between her parents, wearing a black leather jacket with the Barbie logo across the back.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick as Batgirl and Robin

Long before Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 10-year relationship came to an end, the couple stepped out at Kim Kardashian’s Halloween party in 2012 as Batgirl and Robin. Kourtney wore a skin-tight black body suit with a bat mask over her eyes, while Disick wore a muscular Robin body suit.

As an added bonus, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also dressed up as Catwoman and Batman.