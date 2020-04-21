Cole Sprouse Blasts Fans for 'Baseless Accusations' and Sending Him 'Death Threats'

Cole Sprouse is taking some time to speak out against the haters. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Riverdale star took to his Instagram Stories in order to dispel some rumors that he has seen about himself. And the actor did not hold back his feelings about these rumors, especially as they seemingly pertained to his relationship with his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them," he wrote. "But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [clowns]." Sprouse continued to note that he knew that when he entered into a relationship with Reinhart that "this was one of the foreseeable consequences." However, he stressed that the negativity that he and those closest to him have received is simply uncalled for.

"While I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle," he continued. "So in conclusion — please eat my delectable plump a—. (Making me post a godd— white font insta story like a twice divorced mother of three.)"

It's unclear exactly what sparked Sprouse to write this message. But, as ET noted, some have speculated that it is in connection to people linking him to model Kaia Gerber. Sprouse and Reinhart have been dating for years now after first being linked together in 2017. Despite rumors that the couple split in the summer, it appears as though they are still going strong. Just like Sprouse expressed recently, Reinhart has also opened up in the past about how she wishes to keep her relationship with her Riverdale co-star private.

"I think it's just that I'm so protective over it. It's not something the world needs to know about, because if you give them anything, they are just going to want more," Reinhart told Who What Wear in October 2018. "I'm not going to hide away from my relationship or hide away from what's going on in my life, but what does happen in my relationship is so private, and I cherish it a lot. He does as well. A relationship is a very intimate thing, and I want it to be between me and him, not me, him, and the world."