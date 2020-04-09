Jessica Simpson Recreates Iconic 'Housewife of the Year' Rolling Stone Cover

Jessica Simpson currently has a lot of time on her hands, so the mom of three decided to spoof her iconic Rolling Stone cover while in quarantine, giving a new meaning to "Housewife of the Year." In an Instagram snap she shared on Wednesday, April 8, Simpson stands in her house wearing a black tie-dye sweatsuit, a bandana in her hair and a number of cleaning supplies in her arms.

"Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days," her caption read. Simpson's original 2003 cover saw her wearing a white tank top, a white pair of panties and pink patent pumps, smiling at the camera as she pushed a Swiffer mop with a headline proclaiming her "Housewife of the Year." The accompanying interview focused on Simpson's early career and her relationship with then-husband Nick Lachey, two topics Simpson herself candidly discussed in her recent memoir, Open Book.

Her funny recreation comes amid her self-quarantine with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic. Like many people currently stuck inside, the Texas native has turned to cooking, recently sharing a snap of herself showing off a dip she had made as she held up a pan in her kitchen wearing a different sweatsuit and a pair of pink slippers. "7 layer dip...well really 6 layer dip," she wrote, joking, "Ha (Tired mom trying filters)."

On March 31, Simpson offered some words of encouragement to any of her followers who might be struggling during the global crisis. "I know people are struggling with fear, anxiety, and also with sorrowful loss. My faith in God, knowing that with him all things are possible, has been my strength when I feel overwhelmed," she captioned a photo of a rainbow. "Psalm 34 says, 'The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.' I have had many prayerful moments in these last few weeks of uncertainty and it is in these moments I feel true peace and pure connection to hope."

"After weeks of quarantine, I have found my quiet place," she continued. "I urge everyone to cause yourself to let go, be silent with listening ears toward God. 'Lean not on your own understanding, in all your ways acknowledge him, and He shall direct your path.' Proverbs 3:6. I humbly ask that you join me in praying for the leaders around the world including our president, governors, mayors, politicians, scientists, doctors, and all healthcare workers. Prayer is not political. Prayer is necessary. We are all in this together, so we must stand united. I encourage each and every one of you to stay home, stay strong, and stay on bended knee."

