'Barefoot Contessa' Host Ina Garten Thrills Quarantined Fans With Giant Coronavirus Cosmopolitan Recipe Video

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many people are turning to cooking and baking as a way to busy themselves while self-quarantining in their homes, and Barefoot Contessa host Ina Garten gave fans a new recipe to try on Thursday when she shared a video of herself making a giant Cosmpolitan cocktail in her kitchen. Garten shared an IGTV video on April 2, fully embracing the spirit of quarantine, in which happy hour can be any hour of the day.

"During these stressful times, it's really important to keep traditions alive, my favorite tradition is the cocktail hour," she said. "So I'm going to make you my favorite Cosmpolitan, and you probably have all the ingredients right in your house." Beginning the recipe, Garten instructed, "So you need a big pitcher, because I like to make a lot of Cosmos. You never know who's gonna stop by. Wait a minute... no one's stopping by. Two cups of vodka, good vodka, and a big pitcher, just pour it right in."

She continued with one cup of "any kind of orange liquor," one cup of cranberry juice cocktail — at which point she uttered her signature, "how easy is this?" — and a half cup of freshly squeezed lime juice, which has "got to be freshly squeezed. Very important."

After shaking all the ingredients for 30 seconds, because "you have lots of time, it's not a problem," Garten poured the concoction into the biggest martini glass imaginable. "During a crisis, cocktail hour can be almost any hour," she said. "I would say, in these times, this is really important."

"Stay safe, have a very good time, and don't forget the cocktails," Garten concluded before proceeding to take a sip, which she proclaimed, "Delicious!"

After the Food Network host shared her video (at 9:30 in the morning), Twitter couldn't get enough.

"April 1st 2020: COVID finally broke Ina Garten who posted this recipe for a vat of cocktails at 6am," one person wrote. Another asked for someone to "please check" on Garten. A third fan dubbed her "The hero we need but don't deserve."

God bless Ina Garten and her giant cosmopolitan pic.twitter.com/2BCRy8Y9nr — Alexis Benveniste 🏡 (@apbenven) April 1, 2020

Choosing to live my life with the same energy as Ina Garten making a huge cocktail at 9:30 in the morning. pic.twitter.com/QgTvqs5T8Z — Jessica Hunt (@JessiRHunt) April 1, 2020

Good morning to Ina Garten and her 9am pandemic cocktail hour featuring a gallon of cosmopolitan only pic.twitter.com/9T321tuNJp — Kat Cohen (@katjcohen) April 1, 2020

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC