Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Pays Tribute to Joe Diffie Following Coronavirus Death

Dwayne Johnson is paying tribute to Joe Diffie after the country singer died due to complications from the coronavirus over the weekend, joining many celebrities and fans who have used social media to remember the late star. Johnson shared a tweet on Sunday night reflecting on Diffie's death, writing that he was "really bummed."

"As a huge fan and admirer, I’m really bummed to hear the passing of @JoeDiffieOnline due to covid-19. My prayers go out to his family during this tough time," he wrote before sharing a line from Diffie's song "Home." "'..my footsteps carry me away, but in my mind I’m always goin’ home..'"

A number of other celebrities have mourned Diffie on social media including Carrie Underwood, who tweeted, "Absolutely no words for the loss of Joe Diffie. The music and legacy he leaves behind are legendary. Prayers for his family and friends."

"Country music lost a legend today. Joe Diffie was one of the greats," wrote Luke Bryan.

"The LEGENDARY #JoeDiffie was an artists artist," shared John Rich. "His music was honky tonk 101 if you wanted to be the real deal in our business. No one ever sang it better, and no one was ever more down to earth and caring for other singers. We'll miss you Joe."

Keith Urban tweeted, "Can’t believe the news about Joe Diffie ....... my heart breaks for your family and friends - and fans ....... count me right in there too - you were THE REAL DEAL JOE..."

Diffie's death was confirmed on Sunday, March 29. He was 61 years old. It was reported last week that the singer had tested positive for the virus and Diffie said in a statement that he was receiving treatment.

Diffie found success in country music in the '90s and is known for songs including "Pickup Man," "Home" and "Third Rock from the Sun." He has released 13 albums and has earned five No. 1 singles and 12 others that reached the Top 10. In 1998, he won the Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for "Same Old Train" (with Marty Stuart et al.) and was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1993. Diffie has also written songs for a number of other artists including Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina and Conway Twitty.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin