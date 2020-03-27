Mark Blum Dead: Madonna, James Van Der Beek, More Pay Tribute to Actor Following Death Due to Coronavirus

Longtime Broadway actor Mark Blum died this week after contracting COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Blum was a mainstay on the Broadway stage since the 1970s and also appeared in several movies, including Crocodile Dundee and Desperately Seeking Susan. After news of his death spread, his colleagues paid tribute to the actor.

"With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week," Playwrights Horizons announced on Instagram Thursday. "Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you. See here photos of some of the shows Mark appeared in, including Rancho Viejo, After the Revolution, Little Footsteps, and Gus and Al."

SAG-AFTRA also confirmed the sad news. He served as a Screen Actors Guild New York Board Member from 2007 to 2013 and served a three-year term on the National Board.

Blum's movie credits included Desperately Seeking Susan, Crocodile Dundee, Miami Rhapsody, Shattered Glass, Step Up 3D and Coin Heist. He had a main role on Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle and starred as Mr. Mooney in four episodes of Netflix's You. He appeared in two episodes of HBO's Succession and an episode of Showtime's Billions.

