Coronavirus: Evangeline Lilly Apologizes for 'Arrogant' Quarantine Comments

Lost and Ant-Man and The Wasp star Evangeline Lilly is walking back her comments about social-distancing and quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Lilly courted controversy last week when she shared that she wasn't following the guidelines set out by governments around the globe, allowing her family to go about their semi-normal days. As the actress put, she "values freedom" over their lives, and the lives of others according to the backlash. Lilly was slammed by many, including Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and her former Lost co-star Maggie Grace.

Lilly took to Instagram again on Thursday to clear the air and apologize for her comments. She also wanted to make clear that she was following the local guidelines and directives set out by the community she is currently living at with her family. The directives changed two days after her initial post that sparked the controversy.

"I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living," Lilly wrote in the caption. "PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY. I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message."

She then went on to direct her apology to those directly affected by the pandemic and how her words may have affected them.

"I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation," Lilly continued. "I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all."

She closed her post with some positive words, hanging onto some of the more gracious comments sent to her over the week and hoping to broadcast love out into the world going forward.

"I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time," Lilly closed out. "When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this."