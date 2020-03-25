Royal Family Fans Devastated to Learn Prince Charles, 71, Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus, sending shockwaves through fans of the British royal family. In a statement released early Wednesday morning, Clarence House confirmed that the 71-year-old immediate heir to the British throne had contracted the virus and "has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health." His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have coronavirus, the statement added. It is unclear if any other members of the royal family have also been tested.

"In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing," the statement added in part. "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

For many, however, news of the royal's positive test results were not only met with concern for his well-being, but also anger over the fact that he seemed to be given priority treatment over others experiencing similar symptoms that have been refused COVID-19 tests.

