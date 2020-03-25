Royal Family Fans Devastated to Learn Prince Charles, 71, Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus, sending shockwaves through fans of the British royal family. In a statement released early Wednesday morning, Clarence House confirmed that the 71-year-old immediate heir to the British throne had contracted the virus and “has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health.” His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have coronavirus, the statement added. It is unclear if any other members of the royal family have also been tested.

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,” the statement added in part. “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

For many, however, news of the royal’s positive test results were not only met with concern for his well-being, but also anger over the fact that he seemed to be given priority treatment over others experiencing similar symptoms that have been refused COVID-19 tests.

“Oh my goodness,” tweeted one royal fan after hearing the news.

#PrinceCharles tested positive for #COVID19 and is is isolation in #Soctland His wife, #Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall has been tested negative. Guys this is not a joke anymore!! Stay at home and please take care!! pic.twitter.com/UosbqeuuRu — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) March 25, 2020

“Doctors & nurses can’t get tested. Prince Charles can,” commented somebody else.

“I like Charles. He’s a hard working royal and cares for the people and country,” reacted another person. “Hope he gets well soon.”

“So Prince Charles travels to the Scottish Highlands then tests positive for Covid-19? I thought the advice was not to travel to second homes… never mind their third, fourth or fifth,” added another. “People across Britain are self-isolating in homes and social distancing, while the royals are literally spreading the virus right across the country. Some example.”

“Protect the Queen at all costs,” begged one fan.

“Prayers to everyone around the globe who has contracted Covid_19.,big or small, rich or poor..prayers galore,” wrote somebody else.

Prince Charles had mild #COVID19 symptoms by all accounts. Really glad he got tested so quickly.



Tens of thousands of NHS staff are literally putting their lives on the line, 24 hours a day, for people like us.



Why aren’t they being tested as quickly as the Prince of Wales? — Rachael Swindon #UTFC (@Rachael_Swindon) March 25, 2020

“This virus spare no one, not even a Prince,” reacted another person.

“Speedy recovery to you, Prince Charles…” tweeted one fan of the British royal family.

“It would be nice if the people working in the NHS coming into contact with hundreds of people could get tested as easily as a man who has an actual palace to self-isolate in,” criticized somebody else. “(Obviously I also hope Prince Charles recovers quickly also).”

“The mild symptoms that Prince Charles has sounds similar to what many of us are experiencing,” wrote another person. “We, however, have self-isolated rather than use a test that should’ve been given first to frontline health staff not someone holed up in a castle. I don’t care, tired of the disparities.”

“For the thickos – I’m not saying Prince Charles shouldn’t be tested (if he wants),” tweeted somebody else. “I’m saying doctors & nurses should, as of right.”

Prince William joked about Coronavirus and now his father Prince Charles has it🙃pic.twitter.com/kKS0dlxRJY — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@Khaleesi_Hodan) March 25, 2020

“Hoping for the best result,” shared another alongside a heart emoji.

“Oh my Gosh!!!! I hope that the Queen is well and that she has not been infected with that [coronavirus],” another person expressed their concerns.

“Sending much love to you all,” added somebody else. “I hope you recover soon x.”

“So Prince Charles gets a test but my clinical colleagues following the rules and self-isolating with mild symptoms whilst knowing it means more work for others – don’t?” criticized one person. “Double standards. Before, during and no doubt after.”

“Thoughts and prayers are with HRH [Prince Charles], the [Duchess of Cornwall] and all those affected by this pandemic,” tweeted another person.

“I’m not from the UK but I hope they’re okay and I hope that all the covid-19 positive patients will recover as well,” wrote somebody else.