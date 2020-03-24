Naughty by Nature Fans Sound off After Group Praises Rita Wilson's 'Hip Hop Hooray' Cover During Quarantine

Naughty by Nature fans are sounding off, after the legendary rap group praised Rita Wilson's "Hip Hop Hooray" cover during her coronavirus quarantine. After sharing Wilson's epic cover on their own Instagram page, the crew wrote, "Wow!!! Super shout to @ritawilson for spittin' those Classic Naughty bars during her Quarantine!! Wishing her and hubby @tomhanks a Speedy recovery!!! She has skills!!" A number of their fans have since commented on the clip, with one joking, "Get it Rita.... she can come to the cookout." Another wrote, "She spits better then the rappers today." Someone else said, "Yooooo she got this off...I love this some, naught by nature but I've never learned the words." One other fan offered, "Im from EO born and raised loved Naughty By Nature and this anthem and I dont know EVERY line like this!! I'm impressed!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Naughty By Nature (@naughtybynature4ever) on Mar 22, 2020 at 9:26am PDT Scroll down to read more reactions to Wilson's rap skills from Naughty by Nature fans.

"She court every line. Your style is foreign, your green card is on its way." "If she don't kno you got the juice now mA. SALUTE Naughty by Nature." "I was going to tag ya'll on her post but saw that Vin had already seen it. AWESOME!"

"Yo, she’s real with it... I just learned a couple lines I missed all these years... much respect... yeah she’s invited to the cookout." "It’s obvious for most my life I just made up words to this classic banger." "Can we please invite Rita to do puzzles and drink wine with us on the Alexa show?"

"Music will always heal our spirit and keep us all alive Hop Hop Horay." "Yooooooooooo word is bond im loving her right now shes thee only 1 who could catch dat vin and treach flow." "I bought the album in 93 and couldnt catch the flow but she got ittt."

"She knows the words better than me and I’m from East Orange!" "Did she just kill the lyrics to this lol...I absolutely love it!!" "I love everything about this!!! GET IT GIRL!!!!"

"@ritawilson Legend Status Achieved. @tomhanks your Queen just spit rhymes of [fire]...So Hanx...what’s your rap gonna be in this Wilson vs Hanx Battle Rap!?! Let’s Go!!" "You better go awwwfff our favourite YT Aunty!" "I like that she knows and sings in time with the song."

"It's hard to do Treach lyrics congratulations." "Straight up gangsta style! Tiger style! I want to see her rap some Wutang." "Her effortlessness has earned her rights to the cookout in jersey. Who do you know that can do a treach /naughty bar, let alone a whole song."