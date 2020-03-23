Vanessa Hudgens Ripped by Olivia Wilde Over Controversial Coronavirus Video

Vanessa Hudgens' controversial comments rubbed many people the wrong way. Hudgens uploaded a video in which she said that "death is inevitable" when discussing the coronavirus. She also dismissed the pandemic.

Her comments created quite the backlash when it came to social media. It also led to some fiery responses from celebrities, which is a stark contrast from the video posted by her former High School Musical cast member Ashley Tisdale. Olivia Wilde didn't find Hudgens' video enlightening. She quickly clapped back after the post.

"In a thousand years they'll dig up our society," Wilde began her response, "and find this precious digital moment and be like 'mmmm oh okay so this is why they mysteriously disappeared from the EARTH'."

Hudgens' video went up March 17 in response to the coronavirus outbreak potentially carrying into June.

"Til July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I'm sorry," Hudgens said. "But like, it's a virus, I get it, I respect it but at the same time like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable? I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

Since the backlash, Hudgens has attempted to salvage the situation. She claimed that what she had said was "taken out of context." She then let everyone know that, like many, she's keeping safe by self-quarantining.

"Hey guys," she started. "So yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It's a crazy time. It's a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing too - in full quarantine and staying safe and sane." She concluded, "I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside y'all."

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the video that was uploaded by Tisdale has been met with glowing reviews. Her video was fairly simple as she danced to "We're All In This Together" from High School Musical. In her caption, she wrote that this is a good way for her followers to let loose during quarantine while hoping it would brighten the day of her followers.

Her comments saw many comparing the two actresses and their response to the coronavirus.

"Ashley tisdale posted a wholesome quarantine video doing the HSM choreography and vanessa hudgens said dying is inevitable I hope Ms. Darbus is recognizes her mistake," one user commented on Instagram.

Photo Credit: David Crotty & Patrick McMullan/Getty Images