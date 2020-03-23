Madonna Fans Are Not Happy After She Calls Coronavirus 'The Great Equalizer'

Madonna is facing backlash after she called the coronavirus pandemic "the great equalizer." The 61-year-old pop star, the latest to join the growing list of celebrities to make controversial comments, raised plenty of eyebrows and sparked a fiery response from her 14.9 million Instagram followers after made the controversial comments in an odd video shared Sunday night showing herself, completely nude, in a bathtub as she self-quarantines at home. "That's the thing about COVID-19, it doesn't care about how rich you are or how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell," the singer said in the bizarre clip, which was accompanied by a piano playing in the background. "It's the great equalizer." She continued, "What's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is it's made us all equal in many ways and what's wonderful about it is it's made us all equal in many ways. Like I used to say at the end of human nature every night, we're all in the same boat. If the ship goes down, we're all going down together." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 22, 2020 at 8:27am PDT The comments were immediately met with criticism from Madonna's followers, who flocked to the comments section to react to her viewpoint.

"Sorry my queen, love u so much, but we're not equal," wrote one person. "We can die from the same diseases, but the poor will suffer the most. Do not romanticize nothing of this tragedy." "Bull s–," slammed somebody else. "I still got to go to work while you are taking a bubble bath with flowers bath bombs and all kinds of treats." "You sure about that?" asked a third of the star's followers. "Covid testing... the rich and famous seem to be getting tested without any issues... ahem."

"This video is stupid," added another person. "We all know thay you are in your own rich confinement. You live in other reality Madge. Stop it. With petals on your rich bath, oh my god. Covid19 mades distinction cause you can afford your own respiratory machine. Stop trivialize this awful situation please." "If the ship is going down, do you really think we're going down together while you’re in your bathtub having people working for you to be there?" questioned somebody else. "I love you, my queen. But things outside your mansion are very different from what you think. Stay safe and a be a little more empathic to the less privileged ones." "Said in a rose bath in a mansion in Lisbon," criticized one.

"Wrong!!" declared another. "Sorry Madonna but the wealthy like yourself can get tested even with no symptoms but all us regular Joe's get turned away." "But when you are rich you can afford your own respiratory machine," commented one. "I love you but girl.." added a fan.

"You have officially lost your d– mind," wrote somebody else. "Except it's not equal. Except we see people with a lot of money and fame able to get tested very quickly. Hollywood stars and NBA players MLB players etc while the rest of the normies struggle," another person slammed her comments. "While the medical field struggles. While your average Joe must wait and wait and wait to get a test if they ever get one.The same will go for treatment. Money will never allow us to all be equal… If it's really time to be equal then let's walk the walk instead of talking The talk." "Are you struggling to file for unemployment, too?" questioned another. "STOP!"

"Somehow what she's managed to achieve here is prove that [coronavirus] really hasn’t cramped her style. LOL," wrote one person. "[ABSURDITY]." "Telling us we're all equal... from the lap of luxury! And flaunting it! That's rich!" criticized another. "This points out that we are not the same!!" pointed out one person. "I'm sure everyone has a beautiful bathroom with a tub full of luxurious flowers and oils in it. Wrong place and weird to do a message like that!"

"Phantom Of The Bathtub, get a clue," commented a follower. "People are suffering and dying while you luxurate in a bathtub full of rose petals in a mansion fortress. You will stop at nothing to call attention to your sad bored rich rich rich superficial plastic life!" "What an absolutely disgusting and revolting post. You really must be so self-indulgent to post such a pompous arrogant display when so many people are suffering so terribly," wrote another. "You really think that you are so special people will forget all about the misery in the entire world by looking at your naked body in the bathtub filled with rose petals. What a horrible thing to do. To flaunt your wealth and privledge at a time like this. And to imply that you are our equal is a sin!" "No discrimination, she says, in a milk bath, in a 500 millions dollars house, with enough money and food to go through this," added someone else.