50 Cent Urges Spring Breakers to Go Home While Coronavirus Pandemic Continues

Rapper 50 Cent is urging young people to take social distancing seriously during the coronavirus pandemic. The rapper — whose real name is Curtis Jackson — gave an interview with WSJ Magazine on Monday, confirming that he is in self-isolation. He hopes his fans will do the same.

"This is day five, right here. I feel there are no safer options out here," Jackson said of his self-isolation. "There's not much. I guess when I want to go to the gym I'll go to a track and I'll just run outside. Still, you know what they say, keep your social distance. Being conscious of that."

Jackson urged readers to take social distancing seriously, and to plan for the long term. He advised them not to wallow during this time, but instead to adjust to their new environment to make sure there were no negative impacts to their health for getting sedentary.

"But a lot of people are not making adjustments, so they're just going to sit home and they're going to get fat. They'll get fat," he said.

Most of all, however, Jackson condemned those who are not yet practicing social distancing, as the CDC and other health experts recommend. He remarked on the photos of packed beaches in Florida and California that cause outrage over the weekend.

"People don't hear alarms, they only see fires. A lot of them on South Beach and stuff like that, when they go out they're only thinking about, 'It's spring break. It's my time to have fun,' instead of considering what's really going on right now," he said.

"Go home so you can have another spring break at some point!" he said, addressing young people. "Do you want this to be your last spring break?! What the f—, bro? It’s not safe, I don’t understand."

For all his admonishments, however, Jackson also enocuraged fans to focus on themselves, not the actions of others. He predicted that some people in his home in New York City would never really embrace social distancing, but said that he was not going outside to convince them.

"But some people in New York City? These people will not stop. When they said [the city] doesn't sleep, it doesn't sleep," he said. "Really, they're not going to stop. They're going to be outside. Go in the house and chill out, man!"

For the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the CDC's website.