Jessica Alba Donates 3 Million Diapers, Baby Care Supplies Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Jessica Alba is doing her part to help others amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post shared with her followers Thursday night, the mom of three announced that the Honest Company, which she co-founded, will be donating 3 million diapers and other baby care supplies to help families with young children, who are now struggling to find and purchase the products they need.

"Snuggling with my littles feeling grateful and emotional as we’ve been adjusting to this new normal -I can’t help but think of all the families with babies & young children who aren’t getting what they need to get by," Alba captioned a series of images. "My company [Honest Company] pledged today to donate 3M diapers 20k personal care products and 30k wipes to [Baby2Baby] -but the need for these families includes so much more. Go to link in bio to help those who are struggling most."

"[Stay safe] [practice kindness] [sending love] to you all," she concluded the post.

Baby2Baby, which provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and other basic necessities, is requesting donations to provide "diapers, wipes, blankets, hygiene products, school supplies and more” to “homeless shelters, health clinics and head start centers."

In a March 11 post, the organization said that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, they have "received requests for soap, cleaning supplies and other basic essentials from our partners across the country."

In an update, the organization announced that it had "distributed over 1 million items including diapers, formula, hygiene and blankets."

As a result of the global pandemic, thousands of people have been left without a job or with shortened hours as business across the country temporarily close in an attempt to help slow the spread of the virus. As a result, many parents have been left unable to afford essential items.

Meanwhile, grocery stores and retailers are experiencing a shortage of items as people stock up for the coming weeks, with a now viral TikTok video showing a mother in tears and slamming bulk-buyers after she went to the store in search of diapers only to find bare shelves.