Kathy Griffin's Mother Maggie Dies at 99, Sparks Emotional Response in Fans

Fans are sending their love and support to Kathy Griffin after the comedian's mother, Maggie Griffin, died at the age of 99. Griffin announced the sad news with her followers on Twitter Tuesday night, revealing that her mother had died earlier that day. "My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted," Griffin wrote in an Instagram post. "She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I'm shaking. I won't ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I'm so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She's irreplaceable." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on Mar 17, 2020 at 9:39pm PDT "I'm telling you right now, I am not doing well with this. I'm rambling now. Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era," she continued. "Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick's Day. I love you guys." Griffin shared a similar message to Twitter, the sad news prompting her fans to immediately react with messages of support.

"They don't make women like Maggie Griffin anymore," Yashar Ali wrote. “You were an amazing daughter and showed her a whole new world outside of Oak Park. I feel so lucky that I got to spend time with her.” Oh Kathy. I am so, so sorry. We love you. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020 "Oh Kathy! I am so sorry. So sorry," actress Selma Blair replied to Griffin's Instagram post. "She was always making me laugh when I watched you two. This grief will be deep. And hard. I am sure. Feel it. It will lessen. And she will be in every bottle of white you open. And everywhere else you find her spirit ... sending strength. And massive hugs."

