Rita Wilson Creates 'Quarantunes' Spotify Playlist Amid Her and Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks revealed this week that he and wife Rita Wilson had both tested positive for the coronavirus and are now in quarantine in Australia, where Hanks was working on Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. Both Hanks and Wilson have been taking the situation in stride, and Wilson even asked her Twitter followers to help her come up with some song ideas for a quarantine playlist.

"Hi guys!I want to make a [Spotify] playlist for people self quarantining," she wrote on Friday. "Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add?Also, what should we call it?Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine.Uthink of stuff like this."

Ultimately, the singer decide to name her playlist "Quarantunes." The completed list includes songs like Billy Idol's "Dancing With Myself," MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This" and Wilson's own "Girls Night In."

And the winner for the quarantine playlist naming is QUARANTUNES! Head to @Spotify to listen https://t.co/vue00ncheT — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Wilson joked that she only wants one kind of Corona in the future.

From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Hanks gave fans an update on his and Wilson's situation on Thursday, sharing a snap of the couple smiling together.

"Hello folks. [Rita Wilson] and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," he wrote. "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

After Hanks revealed his diagnosis, pre-production was shut down on Luhrmann's film, in which Hanks is set to star as Presley's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. Australia currently has over 120 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has begun taking measures including cautioning against travel and suggesting the cancellation of non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people. As of Friday morning, there are over 125,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide.

Photo Credit: Getty / Tibrina Hobson