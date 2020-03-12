Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: A Complete Photo Timeline of Their Travels Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed on Instagram late Wednesday they tested positive for cononavirus while in Australia. The couple visited the country while Hanks worked on an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic and Wilson performed. In the days before Hanks and Wilson shared the news with their fans, they often posted selfies and photos from their travels.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia," Hanks wrote on Instagram. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," Hanks continued. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

Wilson shared a similar message on her Instagram Story Thursday.

Australian officials believe Hanks, Wilson and others who recently tested positive, contracted the virus, which causes the illness COVID-19, while in the U.S.

"At this stage we believe all seven contracted the illness outside Australia and travelled to Queensland with the virus," an official said Thursday. Queensland Health director-general John Wakefield later added, "Whether you're from Hollywood or Helensvale, you will get great care in our healthcare system and we will look after you."

