Matthew Broderick's Sister Janet Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Matthew Broderick's sister, Rev. Janet Broderick, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the virus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Janet, a pastor at All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, tested positive and was hospitalized with the illness after attending a conference in Kentucky.

"As you may know, our Rector, Janet Broderick, took ill shortly after returning from the annual conference of the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) in Louisville, Kentucky, which was attended by more than 500 Episcopalians from around the country," the church told CBS LA in a statement Wednesday. "As you also may know, it was reported last Sunday that the rector of Christ Church Georgetown in Washington, D.C., an attendee of the conference, was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus."

"After an initial assessment, she was moved to the ICU and placed under isolation," the statement continued. "At that point, her care team moved forward with a test for COIVD-19. The results were returned today, and it has been determined that Janet has tested positive for the virus."

All Saints Episcopal Church was immediately closed with services suspended.

In a statement shared on the church’s website, Janet thanked the public for their prayers.

"I am through the worst of this and very much on the mend," she wrote. "I asked my kids to bring me a coloring book and a LEGO set if that is any indication."

Janet is just one of the celebrity and celebrity-adjacent people to become public faces of the coronavirus crisis, with Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announcing Wednesday they had also tested positive for the virus.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the actor wrote on his Instagram.

He continued, "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

