Nicholas Tucci's Death Mourned by 'You're Next' Fans

Fans are paying tribute to Nicholas Tucci after the Homeland and You're Next actor died earlier this month following a private health battle at the age of 38. After news of his death was confirmed in a statement from his father late last week, fans flocked to social media to mourn the loss of the actor, who appeared in a number of films and television series.

"How very sad," one fan wrote on PopCulture.com's Facebook post. "We will pray for family and friends as they grieve such a tremendous loss. We are so sorry. He was way too young. God bless."

"Very sad, sending prayers for the family and friends of Nicholas, RIP," added another person.

Rip dear, sweet friend Nicholas Tucci. I was lucky to work w/ him twice on YOU’RE NEXT & CHANNEL ZERO. He is gone way too soon but his mark on the genre and our hearts will never be forgotten. Chilling in UNDOCUMENTED, MOST BEAUTIFUL ISLAND and funny in LONG LOST and more...XX pic.twitter.com/uti2AbQiBS — Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) March 6, 2020

"Not fair...Too young. Too much. Such a lovely guy and a wonderful actor," tweeted one person. "Rest in peace young Nick Tucci. Sending love to you and your family and friends."

"I am saddened to hear about [Nicholas Tucci]," commented somebody else. "All my thoughts are with his family and friends."

Tucci passed away on Tuesday, March 3, with his father, Alexander Tucci, announcing his death in a statement on Facebook on Friday, March 6.

"This is Alexander Tucci, Nick's father. On Tuesday, March 3, Nick died at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut," he wrote. "Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible."

"In the last year, he was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much," he continued. "To those of you in the film, television, and theater communities… thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick. To those of you who enjoyed Nick's work on the screen and stage… thank you for recognizing his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all… thank you for your gift of friendship to my son."

Along with roles in Homeland and You're Next, Tucci's other credits include Pose, Ramy, Quantico, and SyFy's Channel Zero.