Nicholas Tucci, 'You're Next' and 'Homeland' Actor, Dead at 38

Actor Nicholas Tucci has passed away following a private battle with health issues, his father revealed this week. Alexander Tucci shared a Facebook post stating that his son, known for roles in Homeland and You're Next, has passed. Fans mourned along with the Tucci family.

Alexander Tucci made a post on Nicholas' Facebook page on Tuesday, informing fans that he had died on Friday. He explained that the actor had tried to keep his health battle private, rather than publicizing it throughout the process.

"This is Alexander Tucci, Nick's father. On Tuesday, March 3, Nick died at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut," he wrote. "Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible."

So far, neither Alexander nor any media outlets have verified what ailments Nicholas was fighting. Whatever struggles they were, they came on quickly, Alexander revealed. He wrote that his son was still working steadily within the last year before his health problems overtook him.

"In the last year, he was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much," he wrote. "To those of you in the film, television, and theater communities... Thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick. To those of you who enjoyed Nick's work on the screen and stage… thank you for recognizing his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all… thank you for your gift of friendship to my son."

One of Nicholas Tucci's reps gave a statement to PEOPLE, mourning the actor yet declining to share more details than fans already had.

"Nick and I recently started to work together again and Nick was very excited about his future in the business. I was shocked to receive a phone call from his dad a couple days a go informing me of his passing," they said.

Nicholas was born and raised in Middletown, Connecticut, according to his bio on IMDb. The actor studied theater at Yale University in New Haven before making his way into the entertainment industry.

Tucci is best known for his work in the horror genre — notably the 2011 movie You're Next, 2017's Most Beautiful Island, 2018's Long Lost and the SyFy original series Channel Zero.

Some of Tucci's other notable appearances include a 2017 episode of Quantico, a 2016 episode of Netflix's Daredevil and a 2017 episode of Homeland. Fans mourned the actor on social media, remaking on the lost potential in his life as well as the legacy he was already known for.

Tucci was just 38 years old.