Roscoe Born, 'One Life to Live' and 'Santa Barbara' Actor, Dead at 69

It's been reported that legendary soap opera star Roscoe Born, known for his roles on Santa Barbara and One Life to Live, has passed away at the age of 69. In a post on the Born Roscoe Songs Facebook page, Born's business partner Deanna Lynne shared the sad news, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Roscoe Born’s passing. He was an incredibly talented actor and songwriter. Many who knew him know how dedicated he was to social and political causes. He will be missed forever."

Fans and followers of Born have since commented on the post, with one writing, "Oh no I am so sorry to hear this news! Such a talented man. My prayers to his family & friends."

"Roscoe and I attended the same high school in Kensington, MD. We were in the same graduating class and because of our last names, his locker was always right next to mine and he always had something funny to say. A man of many talents, he will be missed. Rest in Peace, Roscoe," another fan wrote.

"So sorry to hear of a fellow Titan we have lost, he was a very accomplished man!!" someone else exclaimed, while one other fan offered, "Wow, so sorry to hear this...prayers to his love ones, friends and family."

Melissa Archer, who worked with Born on One Life to Live, took to Twitter to mourn his passing, writing, "I can’t put into words how incredibly heart broken I am to hear of Roscoe Born’s passing. He was an incredible partner to work with and a master in his craft. I can say without a doubt that some of my favorite work on Oltl was with Roscoe. He will be greatly missed."

Many of her followers have since commented on her memorial post, with one saying, "My mother watched OLTL when I was a kid and I remember she loved the storyline about Mitch being involved with some sort of ministry. She thought Roscoe made a great villain."

Mark Lawson — another One Life to Live star — replied to Archer's tweet, writing, "Nooo! No! This makes me so sad!" She responded, "I know. I’m in such shock right now."

What ? OMG Did not know Mitch and Tina story when he was brainwashing the girls 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Cannot hear Sade's Smooth Operator without thinking of Mitch and Tina @Andreaevansprod — Tammy L ✞🇺🇸🎶 (@Beatlefish) March 6, 2020

At this time, no cause of death for Born has been reported.