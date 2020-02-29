Sophie Turner Teases Alleged Pregnancy With Crop Top Look on Lunch Date With Husband Joe Jonas

During a recent outing with her husband, mom-to-be Sophie Turner gave fans a peek at her growing baby bump. The Daily Mail spotted Turner and Joe Jonas whilst they were out and about in Los Angeles on Friday and subsequently showcased the actor's alleged baby bump only a couple of weeks after their exciting pregnancy news was initially reported.

(Photo: BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Turner and Jonas were seen grabbing something to eat in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. The Game of Thrones actor donned overalls and a Rolling Stones crop top for the occasion — a look which provided for a peek at her growing baby bump. The husband and wife pair strolled around the L.A. area arm-in-arm as they appeared to simply enjoy each other's company during their lunchtime date.

As previously mentioned, this outing comes only a couple of weeks after it was reported that Turner and Jonas were expecting their first child together. On Feb. 12, Just Jared reported that Jonas and Turner were having a baby. The news comes almost a year after the two first tied the knot.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source told the publication.

(Photo: BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body," another insider added.

The musician and the actor first wed in May 2019 in a low-key Las Vegas wedding. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, published in June 2019, Jonas explained why the couple decided to wed in Vegas.

“We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one,” he explained. “It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Elvis, and Ring Pops."

Like Jonas shared, the couple did end up having a much bigger wedding about a month after that initial ceremony. In late June, E! News reported that Turner and Jonas wed in a lavish ceremony held in southern France.

"Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered. Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves," a source shared about the event. "Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows. Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony."

Photo credit: Getty Images