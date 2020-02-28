Amanda Bynes Awkward Make out Photo With Fiance Paul Michael Hits the Internet

Amanda Bynes and fiancé, Paul Michael were caught spending time together but also sharing a pretty awkward kiss. The child actress and her new beau were dressed down as they appear to be taking a casual stroll, however, Michael leans in for a kiss while it seems like Bynes isn't about the show of romance in the moment. Per E! News, the two were heading into a phone store when the awkward show of PDA took place, but it's unclear why Bynes appears to be questioning the kiss.

Amanda Bynes and Her Fiancé Pack on the PDA During L.A. Outing https://t.co/EkDgDJZPLr — E! News (@enews) February 27, 2020

The 33-year-old is rocking a yellow shirt and neutral-colored knee-length shorts, accessorized with black sandals. From the picture, Bynes doesn't seem to be wearing an engagement ring, however, her new face tattoo and septum ring could be seen clear as day.

Following her stay in a sober living facility in California, the actress got the new ink. She shared a photo on Instagram on Dec. 30. The new tattoo is of a heart that's placed on her cheek, just below her eye. Although she disabled her comment section, some of her fans took to Twitter to relay their concerns.

She shared the image just a few weeks after it was revealed she had moved back in with her parents following checking herself out of the sober living facility. It's being said that she's currently looking for a home, but did drop out of school where she was focusing on design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in L.A. She did graduate with her associate's degree this past June, but she had intentions to return for more classes to get her bachelor's degree in fashion.

Bynes and Michael met while they were in rehab last year, but in order for them to marry, Bynes may need permission from her parents as part of her conservator. According to Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Us Weekly, "as Amanda's conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter's decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry."

"If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind,'" she continued.

While her engagement, that she announced on Valentine's Day, came as a surprise to her fans, according to one source, it didn't to her parents. "Nothing Amanda does surprises them anymore," the insider added.

"Amanda's not currently working. She doesn't have friends. And her relationship with her parents continues to be a roller coaster," one insider told the outlet.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/Getty Images