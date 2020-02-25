Nicki Minaj Pregnancy Rumors Swirl After Belly Rub Video Gets Posted

Is Nicki Minaj pregnant? No one is sure quite yet but she has sparked rumors after posting a video of herself with husband Kenneth Petty as he rubs her belly. In the selfie-style video, she starts on herself showing her stomach being rubbed by Petty as she tilts it up to her face before panning to her husband. She didn't state anything about being pregnant but fans have already flooded the comment section with serious speculation after posting the teasing video.

View this post on Instagram 🇹🇹 A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Feb 23, 2020 at 5:00am PST

One fan wrote, "My pretty baby," while someone else asking eagerly, "Girl are you pregnant or not."

One of the rapper's followers says she thinks it's twins writing, "It's twins sis I can feel it in my left toe."

"SIS WHAT ARE YOU TRYING TO TELL US," someone commented while another asked the same question," Sis u pregnant? LMK."

"She pregnant 100%. No man rubs ur belly like that if his baby ain't in it," one fan posted.

It wouldn't come as a complete shock to her fans if she was pregnant because in September 2019 she announced via Twitter that she not only would be retiring from her music career, but that she would do so in hopes of starting a family.

"I've decided to retire & have my family," she posted. "I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love your LIFE."

However, it didn't take long for her to back-peddle on her statement by claiming it was "abrupt" and that she would explain to her fans later. She's proven so far that she doesn't plan on retiring as she's still dropping new material.

She and Petty got married in October 2019 and made the surprise announcement on Instagram when Minaj shared a video that showed bride and groom gear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Oct 21, 2019 at 8:22pm PDT

The two made their relationship public in December of 2018, then just seven months later they got a marriage license in June and said "I do" just a few short months after that. Shortly after the two married, she fueled pregnancy rumors after taking to twitter, but quickly deleted what she posted and clarified that she wasn't pregnant. This time, fans think she really is.

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty.