Demi Lovato Receives Praise From Fans After Posting 'Proud' Makeup-Free Selfie

On Monday, Demi Lovato pulled a totally au natural move for Instagram. As PEOPLE noted, the singer posted a makeup-free selfie on the social media site and explained exactly why she wanted to bring back her "#NoMakeupMonday."

"Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all," she captioned the makeup-free selfie. "This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am."

Lovato ended her empowering message with the hashtag, "#ILoveMe."

Many of Lovato's fans responded to her post to praise her for writing such a lovely, meaningful message.

"Wowowowww you’re so beautiful inside and out," one fan commented.

"Love this!! Proud of you!!" another wrote.

"I LOVE your freckles! You’re gorgeous thank you for being an example," yet another fan wrote in response to the post.

Lovato's recent Instagram post is reminiscent of another, body-positive photo that she posted on the site back in September. At the time, the singer posted an unedited photo of herself posing in a bikini to put a confident foot forward.

"This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got," Lovato wrote. "I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day."

"It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet sh—," she continued, referencing some of the projects that she was set to be a part of such as Will & Grace.

"Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. also," Lovato added. "Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too."