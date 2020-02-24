Jameela Jamil Slams Piers Morgan Using Caroline Flack Messages to Attack Her After Suicide

After a controversial tweet sent by Good Morning Britain's host Piers Morgan, The Good Place star Jameela Jamil is once again defending herself to the public. In a tweet, Morgan showed direct messages sent to him by the late Caroline Flack expressing her struggle with the actress shortly after it was announced the host would be taking on another gig on Channel 4's new show The Surjury. The reality series highlights a bunch of people and their attempts to convince a jury that they would be happier with plastic surgery. While Flack was thrilled about the new show and her new role in it as host, Jamil felt otherwise about the new series.

Jameela Jamil is having a lot to say about online harassment, so in the interests of balance, here is a message Caroline Flack sent me last October after the same Jameela Jamil led an online pile-on against her regarding a new TV show she was doing. pic.twitter.com/zegVBVEseY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 23, 2020

Originally, Jamil compared the show to Netflix's Black Mirror saying, "This is why I said it was the Black Mirror @carolineflack Because it's a VERY surreal concept that (perhaps unintentionally) will prey on people's insecurities."

Flack could not have disagreed more, replying with, "As you know self image is a complicated, sensitive and personal subject. At the heart of this show are people not contestants who have sought help to want to better them selves in their own eyes. Their stories deserve to be told and not ridiculed online."

As a reply to that, Jamil clarified that she was not personally attacking Flack, she just felt the show could potentially be harmful to some viewers and may send the wrong kind of message to those struggling with self-image. After Morgan tweeted his thoughts on Jamil by sharing personal messages sent to him, the actress clarified what she meant in reply.

"I simply said I found the show 'surjury' (not her) problematic for kids to watch. And that Love Island needed some more diversity. Both times Caroline instigated debate with ME even though I was not targeting or blaming her at all. I always just politely explained my point," she clarified.

"Piers Using a dead woman who I was friends with, as a weapon to try to create further harassment for me as I've JUST explained publicly that last week I felt suicidal... is why he is this industry's most problematic. My criticizing a *show* did not aim any hate at Caroline," she added.

Then she added her final thought.