Benji Madden Shares Heartwarming Message to Cameron Diaz and Daughter Raddix in Rare Instagram Post

Even though both Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden have vowed to be "very protective" of their daughter, Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, every once in a while an Instagram post is bound to show up. Such was the case Friday evening when Madden posted a picture of a trio of chalk-drawn roses. In the caption, he dedicated the image to his family.

"My wife and daughter fill me up with so much gratitude every day, I feel so lucky. Just wanted to say it out loud," Madden wrote in the caption, adding "Much Love and Best Wishes" along with a smattering of heart emojis.

As InTouch Weekly noted, this was the first time that either Diaz or Madden had posted since they made the surprise announcement welcoming Raddix back in January, though she was born on Dec. 30 last year.

In the Instagram post, the couple wrote that Raddix "instantly captured our hearts and completed our family," while making it clear they'd be shielding themselves from the public eye.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."

Not long after, a source told PEOPLE that the two have tried to devote as much time as they can toward their newborn.

"They waited for so long to have a baby, so now they are just enjoying their daughter," the source explained. "They are still in baby bliss and the happiest parents. They take turns staying with the baby and don't really leave the house together. They spend time with their families, and close friends at home but don't take their daughter out."

They added that the two "are very protective of her and careful because of the flu season."

Since the couple has largely maintained their social media silence, fans have been left to speculate on their daughter's name. Some of whom have attributed one of her middle names to Diaz's friend, Drew Barrymore, mostly based on the fact that the title of Barrymore's 2015 memoir was Wildflower. Additionally, she has her production company, Flower Films, and her makeup line, Flower Beauty.

The two first met on the set of the 2000 rendition Charlie's Angels, and have maintained a close friendship ever since.