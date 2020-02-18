'Recess' Star Jason Davis' Possible Cause of Death Revealed

Actor Jason Davis' cause of death may have been a drug overdose, according to a new report. Davis passed away this weekend, leaving fans of Recess and his other works devastated. His death is still under investigation.

Davis is best-known for playing Mikey Blumberg, the earnest overweight character on the beloved Disney Channel cartoon Recess. Years later, he battled addiction for much of his adult life, and ultimately got clean and sober.

Sadly, Davis' death may have come during a relapse, according to a report by TMZ. Law enforcement sources close to the investigation told the outlet that Davis was found dead in his own bathroom around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. With him were common items associated with drug use.

Davis was reportedly surrounded by common improvised drug paraphernalia, including burnt tin foil. Authorities said that the scene was consistent with other heroin or opioid overdoses.

Police are still waiting on a toxicology analysis and an autopsy on Davis' remains. For now, however, they are treating his death as a possible overdose.

Davis' passing is especially tragic since he had such a triumphant story of recovery in his lifetime. His addiction raged for years, getting him arrested in 2011 and putting him on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew. However, he eventually got clean and shared his newfound perspective with others.

Davis co-founded a charity called Cure Addiction Now, telling TMZ that he was heavily involved in the organization's day-to-day operations. Still, he remained best-known for his work in Hollywood.

A graduate of the Yale School of Drama, Davis had a number of memorable roles throughout the 1990s and early-2000s. He started out by playing a bit part on Roseanne in 1993, which ended up returning two years later for three episodes in total. He also appeared in Beverly Hills Ninja, 7th Heaven and Rush Hour, among other productions.

Davis provided the voice of Mikey from 1997 to 2011 in both the series and the movie, Recess: School's Out. He then returned for three video shorts in 2003. After that, he found work In made-for-TV movies and TV series. His last on-screen appearance was in The Bathroom Diaries in 2014.

This was after his reality TV stint on Celebrity Rehab in 2011. There, fans learned that Davis was the heir to a billion-dollar fortune on his mother's side. His maternal grandfather, Marvin Davis was a noted industrialist who made a fortune as the chair of Davis Petroleum in the early 20th century.

Davis was just 35 years old at the time of his passing.