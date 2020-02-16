Mark Wahlberg Shares Rare Snaps With Wife Rhea Durham for Valentine's Day

Actor Mark Wahlberg shared two photos with his wife, model Rhea Durham, on Instagram late last week to celebrate Valentine's Day. The Transformers actor rarely shares photos with Durham, whom he has been married to since 2009. The couple are parents to four children, Ella Rae, 16, Michael, 13, Brendan, 11, and Grace Margaret, 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 14, 2020 at 12:42pm PST

The first picture was taken at a gym, and awkwardly cropped to exclude the tops of the couple's heads. "Couples that train together," Wahlberg wrote, adding heart and heart-eyes emojis. "Happy v day."

Later, Wahlberg shared another photo, with the two at home, hilariously revealing a framed photo of himself with his Daddy's Home co-star Will Ferrell hanging on the wall. Wahlberg included two heart and praying hands emojis in the caption.

Fans flooded the comments section for both posts to praise the loving couple.

"Your wife is a beauty. I love how she is so natural. Truly stunning," one fan wrote.

"So sweet to see you together," another wrote. "The real love between two people or the true love to the own children is the greatest present we are able to get and to give. Wish you al the best for the future."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 14, 2020 at 12:46pm PST

Others found the Ferrell photo in the background of the second picture too funny.

"Picture in the background is $$$," one fan wrote.

"The pic in the back is everything," another wrote.

"The picture on the wall is epic," another chimed in.

Wahlberg and Ferrell starred in the 2010 police comedy The Other Guys, then reunited five years late to play brothers in Daddy's Home. In 2017, they made a sequel, simply titled Daddy's Home 2.

As for Durham, 41, she and Wahlberg, 48, started dating in 2001. They celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in April 2019. She marked Valentine's Day on her own Instagram page by sharing photos of an elaborate bouquet of flowers.

"I owe a lot to my wife. She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children," Wahlberg told The Sun in 2018. "I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn’t ready to have a family."

"You need the right woman in your life and that feeling that you’re going to be together for a long time," he continued. "That’s especially important if you’re going to have children. Rhea always wanted to be a mother. She had a job, but her mission in life was to be a mother and to be a wife. We share the same values. Obviously, the physical attraction was there, but that's not what keeps a couple together."

Wahlberg's next movie, Spenser Confidential, will be released on Netflix on March 6.

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images