Jim Carrey: Representative Responds to ‘Bucket List’ Outrage a Week After Margot Robbie Comments

A representative for Jim Carrey has spoken out about the criticism leveled against the actor. The issue began when Carrey was being interviewed by Heat Magazine for his new film, Sonic the Hedgehog. The journalist, Charlotte Long, if anything was left on his "bucket list." The actor replied "Just you. That's it, it's all done now," which generated accusations of sexism online.

In a statement to Fox News, the rep called the whole thing "a ridiculous non-story."

"The full quote was 'Just you! That's it, I'm all done now! Jim was clearly referring to the interview as being on his bucket list and was in no way referring to the journalist herself. This is just another example of a clickbait headline pandering to 'scroll culture.'"

The rep echoed these sentiments in a similar statement to Yahoo!, where he said Carrey's comments were made "good-naturedly" and it was the interview with Long that was "on the top of his bucket list." He also said that "scroll culture" was "a dirty business done by and for people with dirty minds."

The blowback against Carrey's assumed sexist remarks come just a week after he made a questionable comment to actress Margot Robbie when they were both guests on The Graham Norton Show.

"I wanted to talk to you because you're amazing and I'm so excited for you," Carrey told Robbie. "It's incredible that you've gotten as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages." As the crowd (and Robbie) laughed, Carrey added, "That's just pure talent there."

As was pointed out by the masses on social media, Robbie just earned her second Academy Award nomination late last year for her work on Bombshell. She was previously nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in the seriocomic crime drama I, Tonya in 2018.

The actress is currently starring in the recently retitled Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, where she reprises the role she first made famous in 2016's Suicide Squad.

As far as his work life, Carrey stars in the Showtime series Kidding, which just came back for Season 2 last weekend. He's also suiting up to play the villainous Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog, which will hit theaters after a lengthy delay on Feb. 14.