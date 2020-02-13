Wendy Williams Slammed for Comments Telling Gay Men to 'Stop Wearing Our Skirts and Our Heels'

Wendy Williams is known for being unfiltered and speaking her mind, but now she is getting slammed for comments telling gay men to "stop wearing our skirts and our heels." During the Hot Topics segment of her daytime talk show on Thursday, Williams made the controversial comments, first bringing up the unofficial Feb. 13 holiday, Galentine's Day, designated for women to celebrate togetherness among their gender. "If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this. You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part."

She then added, "I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days. You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through. And stop wearing our skirts and our heels. Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves?" Finally, Williams said, "Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay, sir."

The comments set off a storm of reactions from social media users, with one person tweeting, "Wendy Williams, DAMN! She’s trying to cancel herself. A day after crying about [NBA icon Dwayne Wade's transgender daughter] Zaya, she says gay men need to stop wearing heels and skirts and then to bring up that they’ll never have a cycle is just disgusting, especially after yesterday’s show."

@WendyWilliams If you dont like seeing men dressing up like women then i dont like women trying to be like us stop playing sports stop drinking beer stop wearing sweat pants stop using deep voices #women vs #men #incels #proud — Jason (@ThePlaymaker06) February 13, 2020

"Wendy Williams going on an anti #trans rant for no good reason. Whining about periods as though periods are what's most important about women. Sorry, Wendy. You're not the decider of who can be a woman. Every person gets to decide who they are. Your input is not welcome," another user wrote.

"Wendy Williams, let the gays wear their skirts and heels they are the reason you look good when you step out on your stage," someone else offered.

@WendyWilliams supm in your tea this morning... ppl are allowed to wear whatever they want .. don’t act dumb — Jason's Lyric (@JRzthoughts) February 13, 2020

At this time, Williams does not appear to have responded to the backlash.