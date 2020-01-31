Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli List Bel-Air Home for $28M Ahead of College Admissions Scandal Trial

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are currently preparing for their trial in the college admissions scandal, but they're also making time for their hobby of real estate, putting their Bel-Air estate on the market for $28,650,000.

TMZ explains that the listing has nothing to do with the college admissions scandal but is instead a pattern of the family. Giannulli has a passion for architecture, and the family has consistently purchased a home, renovated it and relisted it around three to five years later.

This specific house is 12,000 square feet and has six bathrooms and nine bedrooms and is not on the market to the public. The sprawling Spanish-style estate's sale is being handled by luxury real estate agent Arvin Haddad of The Agency, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The home was purchased by the couple in 2015 for $13.9 million and listed two years later for $35 million before they took it off the market in July 2018. The Bel-Air property is clean and modern and includes a library, bar area and more and nearly every room includes floor-to-ceiling windows or doors that open onto the property, which is covered in greenery and offers stunning views, expansive lawns and a pool.

The Boston Globe reports that federal prosecutors want to try Loughlin and Giannulli for their alleged role in the college admissions scam. In a filing Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office proposed that the pair stand trial in October along with several other defendants. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric S. Rosen said in the filing that prosecutors expect additional plea agreements in the case and are possibly planning to try any remaining defendants in two trials, one in October and one in 2021.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as crew recruits for the University of Southern California, despite the fact that neither had ever participated in the sport. The couple was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and in October, they were also charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. They did not accept a plea deal and pleaded not guilty to their initial charges as well as the new charges and are now facing up to 45 years in prison.

Photo Credit: Getty / Donato Sardella