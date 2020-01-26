Jack Osbourne's ‘Strongest Man’ Post About Dad Ozzy Gives Fans All the Feels

On Jan. 21, it was reported that famed rocker Ozzy Osbourne had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Following the news, plenty have voiced their support for Ozzy, particularly as he deals with yet another difficult health journey. Ozzy's son, Jack Osbourne, has also taken to social media to share some lovely words for his father, and fans and celebrities alike couldn't help but gush over the post.

"Dad, Bear and myself around 87'. Just with all that been said this week I figured I'd show some love to my father," Jack wrote on Instagram on Jan. 23 alongside a throwback photo of himself and his father. "He's the strongest man I know and what he has been facing will only make him and stronger/better man."

Fans of the rocker, and even a few celebrities, all flocked to Jack's post to share their own kind words for Ozzy.

"Oz is a rock. I love you and your family," Wilson wrote. "Strength is all our STRENGTHS!!!! I'm always here to hug you, love you all, bake for you - be a backbone. You can count on me forever."

"sorry to hear about your dad Jack," one fan wrote. "He is strong like you and will keep fighting it."

"Great pic, always loved your dad, he will be brave and classy throughout this battle," another fan wrote.

"Ozzy is the best! I wish him and his family/ friends the very best!!! You got this Ozzy," yet another fan commented, adding an all-too-appropriate rock on emoji to boot.

Jack's sweet Instagram post came only days after Ozzy, and Sharon Osbourne, sat down on Good Morning America to discuss his Parkinson's diagnosis.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Ozzy and Sharon both appeared on GMA in order to explain the rocker's recent diagnosis, which is being treated with medication. The Black Sabbath singer received the diagnosis in February, amid his treatments for a staph infection and a scary fall he experienced in his home.

"I found out I have a mild form of … what is it?" Ozzy said, before handing the reins over to Sharon, who added, "PRKN 2, which is a form of Parkinson's."

"There's so many different types of Parkinson's," Sharon continued to explain. "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It's like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day."

Ozzy added that he's been experiencing some symptoms that may or may not be related to Parkinson's (the rocker also fell in his home in April, an incident which dislodged metal rods in his back that were placed there after a 2003 motorbike accident).

"I got a numbness down this arm from the surgery; my legs keep going cold," he said. "I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's — see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

Despite feeling these symptoms, Ozzy went on to relate that he's glad that this information has been revealed as it's been a sort of weight lifted off of his shoulders.

"I feel better now that I've owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson's," he said. "And I just hope [my fans] hang on and they're there for me because I need them."

Photo Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty