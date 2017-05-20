Zach and Tori Roloff Give Video Tour of Newborn Son’s Mountain-Themed Room

Zach and Tori Roloff are putting their creative skills to work to give their newborn son a cozy mountain-themed nursery that is DIY perfection.

The Little People Big World stars shared a clip on their v-log, Z and T Party of Three, to give a tour of the cute space. The video shows the outdoorsy bedroom complete with mountain pillows, wall art, and a plane mobile that Tori says is her “favorite thing in the entire bedroom.”

We are off to great adventures! 💙👶🏻 #ZandTpartyofthree PS. I got the mobile from Restoration Hardware. Lots have been asking. It was actually one of the cheaper ones I found because I really wanted old prop planes. 💙✈️ A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

“The cool thing about this, we have this mural that I painted with painters tape,” she said. “It’s actually really easy. Everyone thinks its really complicated but it’s not.”

Tori also took to Instagram to share several snaps of their son’s nursery. She captioned the first snap: “We are off to great adventures! [Z and T party of three]. PS. I got the mobile from Restoration Hardware. Lots have been asking. It was actually one of the cheaper ones I found because I really wanted old prop planes.”

MORE: TLC Star Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photo With Her Newborn Son

Tori also shared a full look at the entire bedroom on social media. She posted the second snap with the caption: “Our new season of Little People Big World starts tonight! Can’t wait to show you all of the things we have been up to the last 9 months!”

Our new season of Little People Big World starts tonight! Can’t wait to show you all of the things we have been up to the last 9 months! 💙👶🏻 Hope you guys will be watching on #tlc at 9:00pm PT! #storyofzachandtori #ZandTpartyofthree #lpbw A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 2, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Zach Roloff’s brother, Jeremy and his wife Audrey are also expecting. Jeremy opened up about how excited he is to become a dad around the same time as his brother Zach.

“It’s kind of fun walking through a lot of life’s big moments with Zach,” he said. “We got married within a year, now we’re both having our first kid within four months. We’re twinning through life, really.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET onTLC.

