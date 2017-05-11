WWE Stars Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Welcome Daughter Birdie

41 weeks!! Enjoying the cool weather today @dbgphx Desert Botanical gardens!! 🌵Hoping all the walking in nature will inspire Birdie to come out 🦋 #41weekspregnant #1weeklate #tryingtobepatient A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on May 7, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan have finally welcomed their bundle of joy.

Bella gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Birdie Joe Danielson. The couple’s baby girl was born last night on May 9 at 11:58 p.m., which was past Bella’s original due date of April 30.

Birdie weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measures 21 inches long.

“There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can’t even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling,” the proud mom, 33, tells E! News in a statement. “Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world.”

It has been an exciting few weeks for the Bella twins as Nikki Bella recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend and WWE star John Cena.

Last month, Bella explained the meaning behind her daughter’s unique name.

“Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather—his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me,” Brie told Fit Pregnancy magazine. “Birdie is because my husband and his whole family are ‘B’s. And he married me, a ‘B’ too, so his one request was that our kids have ‘B’ names. I didn’t realize how hard it was to find girl ‘B’ names, but we both came across Birdie and knew that was it!”

Congratulations to the happy couple on the arrival of their little girl!

