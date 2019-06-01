Where Has Mama June Been Since Her Crack Cocaine Arrest?

It has been a tumultuous spring for “Mama June” Shannon, and many fans have been left wondering where she is since her crack cocaine arrest back in March.

Mama June, the reality star who rose to prominence as “Honey Boo Boo’s” mother, was arrested in Alabama on March 13. At the time, she and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were fighting in a gas station parking lot when police were called. They discovered crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia with the couple, leading to their arrest.

Since then, there has been scant but shocking news on Shannon’s life. She is reportedly working through a debilitating drug problem, taking its toll on both her and her family. There have also been reports that Shannon’s family hold Doak responsible for this downward spiral, but Shannon has continued to date him regardless.

According to a report by WFSA12 News, Shannon was released on bond the same night of her arrest. However, Doak was held for 24 hours due to the domestic violence charge against him. Once he got out, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said that Shannon returned to “take care of” Doak.

From there, the problems have continued. Shannon and Doak have been sighted on late nights at casinos and other unsavory outings while her young daughter and the rest of her family languish in worry.

Now, the drama is finally coming to light on Shannon’s reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. In the latest preview for the show, Shannon’s children hold a family intervention to confront her about her drug problem. The episode looks like an emotional tidal wave, especially when 13-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” gives her testimony.

“Do you not understand that I’m staying with my sister and that’s not by choice?” she says with tears in her eyes. “I swear to God, Mama, it’s not by choice.”

In the clip, Shannon tries to argue that Alana is choosing not to stay in the house, but the young teen snaps back that she is afraid.

“It’s not by choice! …I would love to come home and stay with you and tell you about my day but I can’t do that because I’m scared,” she says. “I’m not even gonna lie to you, I’m scared to stay at your house.”

It is not clear what specifically has Alana so terrified, although it could be partially related to Doak. The family has a history of issues with Shannon’s partners, which led to the cancellation of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo in the first place.



Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WeTV.