‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Andrea Brooks Welcomes Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for When Calls the Heart star Andrea Brooks, who just became a first-time mom! On Saturday, the actress, who was also promoted to series regular status on The CW’s Supergirl as Lex Luthor’s sidekick Eve Teschmacher, announced that she had given birth to a baby girl, sharing the exciting life update alongside a black-and-white photo of herself and her newborn, writing, “..and then there was you.”

The announcement was met with a round of cheers from the actress’ family, friends, and followers.

Meanwhile, Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan commented, “Crying. Can’t stop crying,” and Brooks’ co-star Pascale Hutton responded to the news with a string of red heart emojis.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight shortly after welcoming her daughter, Brooks revealed that her little girl had “arrived right on time and was born on her actual due date,” despite the actress having believed she’d have a “December baby.”

“Birth is a wild journey that I cannot quite put into words. You just have to trust that your body knows what to do,” Brooks said. “I am so very thankful for all the incredible doctors and nurses who practice obstetrics for a living. They are truly heroes.”

Opening up about the moments directly following her daughter’s arrival, Brooks said that it was “surreal.”

“My first thought was, ‘She is SO big!’ She opened her eyes right away and it was a very surreal moment,” she recalled. “Nothing can prepare you for the first introduction. It’s very special.”

Brooks also revealed her daughter’s name, Viola, which she said has special meaning to her and her husband.

“Her name is Viola,” Brooks shared. “It’s a family name that belonged to my great grandmother. I have one of her lockets from the early 1900s and ‘Viola’ is inscribed on the back.”

“When my husband and I started dating, I put a photo of the two of us in the locket,” Brooks recalled. “The name has always meant a lot to me.”

As for life as a new mom, Brooks revealed that everyone, including little Viola, is “settling in very well,” adding that her daughter “doesn’t seem to fuss unless there’s a good reason.”